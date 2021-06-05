UPDATE: Wildfire near Pillar Falls contained, ground crews continue to put out hot spots

TWIN FALLS — A brush fire burned more than 40 acres Saturday evening in the Snake River Canyon near Pillar Falls.

The fire had burned more than 40 acres as of 6:30 p.m., city spokesperson Joshua Palmer said.

After using a helicopter to drop thousands of gallons of water on the fire, it was contained by 7:50 p.m. and residents who had evacuated were encouraged to return to their homes, Palmer said.

Ground crews are still working to put out any hot spots.

The Twin Falls Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management, Rock Creek Fire Department and Jerome City Fire Department all helped fight the fire.

There is still no word on how the fire started. Palmer said the fire began at the base of the canyon and moved its way upward. Weather conditions may have played a factor.

Earl Watters, one of the captains for Billings Flying Service, said the aircraft used to fight the fire was a CH-47D. This helicopter had a 2,700-gallon bucket.

Billings Flying Service is a private company that has a 90-day contract with the U.S. Forest Service out of McCall. There were three people on board the helicopter while it performed water drops, a captain, co-pilot and crew chief.