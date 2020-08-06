UPDATE: Wildfire near Dietrich controlled at 501 acres

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DIETRICH — Crews on Thursday were able to control a wildfire at 501 acres near Dietrich.

The South Dietrich Fire about 4 miles south of town was declared contained at 9 a.m. after crews worked through the night to slow the fire's progression. The fire was under control by 2p.m. and all firefighters and equipment left the area.

The cause remains under investigation.

On Wednesday night, the Notch Butte and Dietrich fire departments were at the blaze along with four BLM engines, a water tender and a dozer. The rural fire departments were released and only the BLM remained on scene Thursday, the agency said.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning because of critical fire danger for the area Thursday.

The warning, which will be in effect from noon to 9 p.m. covers the Magic Valley north of the Snake River and most of eastern Idaho — areas where there is a chance of lightning plus low humidity and wind gusts up to 30 mph, the service said.

