UPDATE: Wildfire near Dietrich contained at 501 acres

DIETRICH — Crews were able to contain a wildfire at 501 acres Thursday morning near Dietrich.

The South Dietrich Fire about 4 miles south of town was declared contained at 9 a.m. after crews worked through the night to slow the fire's progression.

Officials expect the fire to be under control by 8 p.m.

The cause remains under investigation.

On Wednesday night, the Notch Butte and Dietrich fire departments were at the blaze along with four BLM engines, a water tender and a dozer. The rural fire departments were released and only the BLM remains on scene Thursday, the agency said.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning because of critical fire danger for the area Thursday.

The warning, which will be in effect from noon to 9 p.m. covers the Magic Valley north of the Snake River and most of eastern Idaho — areas where there is a chance of lightning plus low humidity and wind gusts up to 30 mph, the service said.

