UPDATE: Wildfire burns 400 acres near Interstate 84-86 interchange

DECLO — The Bureau of Land Management is investigating a wildfire that broke out Thursday evening near the Interstate 84-86 interchange near Declo.
Public Information Officer Kelsey Brizendine said the Interchange Fire was reported to BLM at 5:40 p.m.
“It’s burned 250 acres, and it’s running,” Brizendine said at 6:30 p.m.
By 8:45 p.m., the fire had grown to 400 acres, and single-engine air tankers were working with ground resources to slow the progress of the fire.
The fire, which is under investigation is burning grass and brush.
“We are trying to get four single-engine air tankers up but its really tricky because of the wind,” she said, along with an air attack, which is a person in charge of the planes that makes sure fire-fighting chemical is dropped in the correct location.
Anyone in the area should use “extreme caution” the BLM said in a Facebook post.
The fire was set to be contained by 11:30 p.m. Thursday and under control by 6 p.m. Friday.
Another fire, called the Black Butte Fire, burned about 17 miles south of Glenns Ferry. The fire is wind driven, smoldering and creeping, burning in grass and brush. The Saylor Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association, Three Creek RFPA, four BLM fire engines, one dozer and one water tender are on the fire, which is estimated at 200 acres.
