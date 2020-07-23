UPDATE: Wildfire burns 400 acres near Interstate 84-86 interchange

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECLO — The Bureau of Land Management is investigating a wildfire that broke out Thursday evening near the Interstate 84-86 interchange near Declo.

Public Information Officer Kelsey Brizendine said the Interchange Fire was reported to BLM at 5:40 p.m.

“It’s burned 250 acres, and it’s running,” Brizendine said at 6:30 p.m.

By 8:45 p.m., the fire had grown to 400 acres, and single-engine air tankers were working with ground resources to slow the progress of the fire.

The fire, which is under investigation is burning grass and brush.

“We are trying to get four single-engine air tankers up but its really tricky because of the wind,” she said, along with an air attack, which is a person in charge of the planes that makes sure fire-fighting chemical is dropped in the correct location.

Anyone in the area should use “extreme caution” the BLM said in a Facebook post.

The fire was set to be contained by 11:30 p.m. Thursday and under control by 6 p.m. Friday.