UPDATE: Victims of Elko County plane crash identified

ELKO – Three people were killed Friday night when the small plane they were traveling in crashed in Goshute Valley.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Air Force about a possible plane down, according to chief deputy coroner Nick Czegledi. A REACH aircraft was sent out and spotted the wreckage within 100 feet of the coordinates provided by the Air Force.

A mission to recover the bodies was launched around 12:30 Saturday morning.

Czegledi said the occupants were Thomas A. Kvanvig, 48, of Chandler, Arizona; Stacie M. Kvanvig, 49; and Daniel Kvanvig, 8.

A posting on LinkedIn.com lists Thomas Kvanvig as an engineer with Intel Corp.

It appeared their Beechcraft was trying to land for unknown reasons and came down hard, nose down, Czegledi said.

The wreckage was about 20-25 miles from the Utah border.

Czegledi said the bodies were recovered. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The sheriff’s office is cooperating with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board on the investigation.

