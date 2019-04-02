TWIN FALLS — A police pursuit that ended with gunshots and one man dead on Tuesday blocked Addison Avenue West for several hours while law enforcement investigated.
The victim was identified by the Twin Falls County Coroner's Office on Tuesday night as Rodney Dean Bodley, 61, of Twin Falls.
Three Twin Falls Police Department officers went to a residence on Addison Avenue West shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. Terry Thueson said. The officers arrived to serve an arrest warrant related to a driving under the influence charge, he said.
Bodley led police on a short pursuit down Addison Avenue West. The pursuit ended in the 100 block of Addison Avenue West, where his vehicle was forced to stop in traffic. The vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and officers called out over the radio that shots were fired, Thueson said.
"At the end of the pursuit, there were some shots fired and the driver of the vehicle that was being pursued is deceased," Thueson told the Times-News.
Police do not believe any officers fired their weapons, he said. Bodley was pronounced dead on scene.
The road was closed between Washington Street and Blake Street until about 5 p.m. Police waited for the Critical Incident Task Force, which includes several Magic Valley agencies, to arrive. The Rupert Police Department was expected to lead the investigation, Thueson said.
Bodley will be taken to Boise on Wednesday morning for an autopsy, Coroner Gene Turley said.
If 'ya ain't man enough to do the time don't do the crime... oh, well. Thank you TFPD for all you do in trying to make Twin Falls a pleasant place to live.
I'm confused,
Police do not believe any officers fired their weapons, he said. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
so bullets just magically entered the man driving?
Jeez. The man probably had a gun in his possession and shot himself. Shots fired. C'mon bro.
The guy killed himself
