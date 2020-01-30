{{featured_button_text}}
US 93 crash

A semi crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Hollister closed the highway Thursday morning.

 TWIN FALLS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

HOLLISTER — U.S. Highway 93 was closed Thursday morning about 2 miles north of Hollister because of a semi crash, Idaho State Police said.

Both directions of the highway were closed for about an hour, but ISP said at 9:02 a.m. that northbound lanes had reopened.

The southbound lane was open again at 2:49 p.m.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said there were no injuries in the crash.

