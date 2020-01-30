HOLLISTER — U.S. Highway 93 was closed Thursday morning about 2 miles north of Hollister because of a semi crash, Idaho State Police said.
Both directions of the highway were closed for about an hour, but ISP said at 9:02 a.m. that northbound lanes had reopened.
The southbound lane was open again at 2:49 p.m.
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said there were no injuries in the crash.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.