HOLLISTER — A semi crash that closed U.S. Highway 93 for much of Thursday was caused when the truck driver slammed on his brakes to avoid wildlife, Idaho State Police said.
Demetrius Moore, 34, of Columbia, South Carolina, was driving south on U.S. 93 in a 2019 Freightliner truck when he hit the brakes and the truck overturned on the highway at 7:09 a.m. about two miles north of Hollister.
Moore was wearing his seat belt and was not injured, officials said.
All lanes of travel were blocked for about seven and a half hours while crews investigated.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department and Idaho Department of Transportation assisted ISP.
