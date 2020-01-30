{{featured_button_text}}
US 93 crash

A semi crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Hollister closed the highway Thursday morning.

 TWIN FALLS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

HOLLISTER — A semi crash that closed U.S. Highway 93 for much of Thursday was caused when the truck driver slammed on his breaks to avoid wildlife, Idaho State Police said.

Demetrius Moore, 34, of Columbia, South Carolina, was driving south on U.S. 93 in a 2019 Freightliner truck when he hit the breaks and the truck overturned on the highway at 7:09 a.m. about two miles north of Hollister.

Moore was wearing his seat belt and was not injured, officials said.

All lanes of travel were completely blocked for about seven and a half hours while crews investigated.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Department and Idaho Department of Transportation assisted ISP.

US 93 crash

A semi crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Hollister closed the highway Thursday morning.

 TWIN FALLS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
US 93 crash

A semi crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Hollister closed the highway Thursday morning.

 TWIN FALLS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load comments