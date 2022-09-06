 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
developing top story breaking

UPDATE: US 93 reopens between I-84 and Perrine Bridge after closure for brushfire

  • 0

UPDATE: US 93 has reopened to traffic in both directions. BLM Fire Idaho urges caution while in the area, as crews and equipment are on the scene along the roadway.

Wildfire burns near the Snake River Canyon rim

Firefighters mop up parts of a wildfire near the canyon rim Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Jerome County.

JEROME — A fast-moving wildfire is creating problems for vehicles traveling on Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93.

Wildfire burns near the Snake River Canyon rim

A plane flies overhead after dropping fire retardant onto a fire Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Jerome County.

U.S. 93 is closed in both directions between Interstate 84 and the Perrine Bridge; I-84 is open but traffic is being directed by the Idaho State Police due to smoke.

Powerline fire is traveling south of I-84

The Powerline Fire is traveling south of Interstate 84, impacting travel on the interstate and shutting down both lanes of US Highway 93.

The Powerline Fire was reported at 11:03 a.m. and was initially between one and three miles east of Twin Falls in Jerome County. As of 12:30 p.m., the fire was estimated to have burned 1,200 acres.

Wildfire burns near the Snake River Canyon rim

A plane drops fire retardant onto a wildfire near a BLM truck Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Jerome County.

Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine said that three engines and one bulldozer are on the scene, with Jerome City and Jerome Rural Fire Departments responding. One air attack and four tankers are also contributing.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebanon arrests agents suspected of torturing Syrian man to death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News