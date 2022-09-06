UPDATE: US 93 reopens between I-84 and Perrine Bridge after closure for brushfire

UPDATE: US 93 has reopened to traffic in both directions. BLM Fire Idaho urges caution while in the area, as crews and equipment are on the scene along the roadway.

JEROME — A fast-moving wildfire is creating problems for vehicles traveling on Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93.

U.S. 93 is closed in both directions between Interstate 84 and the Perrine Bridge; I-84 is open but traffic is being directed by the Idaho State Police due to smoke.

The Powerline Fire was reported at 11:03 a.m. and was initially between one and three miles east of Twin Falls in Jerome County. As of 12:30 p.m., the fire was estimated to have burned 1,200 acres.

Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine said that three engines and one bulldozer are on the scene, with Jerome City and Jerome Rural Fire Departments responding. One air attack and four tankers are also contributing.