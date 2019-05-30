JEROME — Southbound lanes of U.S. 93 have reopened following a two-vehicle crash in front of the Flying J Travel Center.
Injuries have been reported, Idaho State Police confirmed, but it is unknown how many were injured. Southbound lanes were blocked for more than an hour.
The crash is near milepost 53.5, police said.
Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this story.
