UPDATE: Twin Falls man dies in Jerome crash

JEROME — A Twin Falls man died Tuesday morning in a crash that blocked traffic near Walmart for hours.

At about 9:48 a.m., Lloyd Miller, 43, was southbound at a high rate of speed on South Lincoln Avenue in Jerome when he ran a red light at Yakima Street, according to a statement from Idaho State Police.

Miller swerved to avoid hitting a turning vehicle, crossed the center lane and crashed into a northbound 2018 Dodge Ram hauling a livestock trailer, driven by Marty Mickelson, 59, of Lewiston, Utah.

Miller died at the scene. Mickelson was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, ISP said. Mickelson was wearing a seat belt; Miller was not.

The intersection was blocked for nearly four hours as the ISP investigated the crash.

