 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Twin Falls house fire victim identified
0 comments
breaking top story

UPDATE: Twin Falls house fire victim identified

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire engine, truck, fire department

A fire engine is seen at Twin Falls Fire Department Station No. 1 on Tuesday. (ASHLEY SMITH/Times-News)

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — A man died in a downtown house fire late Saturday or early Sunday, officials said Monday.

The Twin Falls Fire Department was called to a reported residential structure fire at about midnight at 344 Fifth Ave. N.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On arrival, firefighters found one of the front rooms of the house fully engulfed in flames. A neighbor reported to firefighters that there may be someone inside the structure.

Firefighters immediately began searching for occupants and found one person unconscious. Firefighters and paramedics attempted life-saving measures but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Engine crews continued to fight fire and were able to knock down and extinguish the fire at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

The Twin Falls County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as Charles Walter McBride, 79, and said he died of smoke inhalation. Next of kin have been notified.

0 comments
0
0
0
8
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Lifetime movie about Lori Vallow coming in June
Crime & Courts

Lifetime movie about Lori Vallow coming in June

For Idahoans, keeping up with the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell has often felt they are like watching a bizarre television drama play out. Now, in a nod to the idea that truth is stranger than fiction, a made-for-TV movie inspired by the tragic story will hit the small screen this summer.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News