UPDATE: Twin Falls house fire victim identified

TWIN FALLS — A man died in a downtown house fire late Saturday or early Sunday, officials said Monday.

The Twin Falls Fire Department was called to a reported residential structure fire at about midnight at 344 Fifth Ave. N.

On arrival, firefighters found one of the front rooms of the house fully engulfed in flames. A neighbor reported to firefighters that there may be someone inside the structure.

Firefighters immediately began searching for occupants and found one person unconscious. Firefighters and paramedics attempted life-saving measures but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Engine crews continued to fight fire and were able to knock down and extinguish the fire at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

The Twin Falls County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as Charles Walter McBride, 79, and said he died of smoke inhalation. Next of kin have been notified.

