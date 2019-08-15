{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to a report of a body found in the Snake River Canyon on Thursday evening.

The sheriff's office performed the recovery, and the Twin Falls Police Department is conducting an investigation.

The Twin Falls County Coroner's Office released a statement Friday morning that the death has been ruled a suicide, based on the information provided and investigation that was conducted.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley's Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.

0
1
0
13
3

Tags

Load comments