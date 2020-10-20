Update: Truck driver has minor injuries after crash with train in Jerome

Mike Austin, 62, helps set up a train display for his friend Doug Christensen (not pictured) Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, during the Magic Valley Model Railroaders’ open house at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. Christensen donated a large amount of his personal display to the club. He says he has been interested in model trains since he was six-years-old. ‘Santa Claus brought me a new Lionel (train) car each year and I never grew out of it’ Christensen says.
Club Member Forrest Lampe presses his remote to the tracks Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, during the Magic Valley Model Railroaders’ open house in the Railroad Building of the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. Lampe says the trains don’t always pick up on the signal from the remote so he presses it to the tracks to guarantee it will reach the train.
Club Member Forrest Lampe monitors some of the running model trains Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, during the Magic Valley Model Railroaders' open house in the Railroad Building of the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. Lampe has been a member of the club since 1991, but says he has been interested in model trains since he was five-years-old.
Don Campbell holds up his grandson Ciaran Elias as they look at trains Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, during the Magic Valley Model Railroaders' open house in the Railroad Building of the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. 'These guys are amazing' Campbell says. 'They're creative and they're doing things reminiscent of our area.'
Dozens of people attended the Magic Valley Model Railroaders' open house Saturday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
A model train makes its way around the tracks Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, during the Magic Valley Model Railroaders’ open house at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
A model scene of a diner sits on display Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, during the Magic Valley Model Railroaders’ open house in the Railroad Building of the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
