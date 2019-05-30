JEROME – Two Magic Valley residents were transported to a Twin Falls hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash near the Flying J Travel Center on U.S. 93.
According to the Idaho State Police, Cindy Leonard, 70, of Hailey, was driving northbound at milepost 53.5 in a 1998 Honda CRV at about 12:13 p.m. and failed to yield to a red traffic light for the I-84 westbound on- and off-ramps. Her vehicle collided with a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Franklin Bowen, 58, of Burley.
Leonard and Bowen were transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. All occupants were wearing seat belts.
The southbound lanes of U.S. 93 were blocked for about two hours. Idaho State Police was assisted by Jerome Rural Fire, Jerome County Sheriff, and Magic Valley Paramedics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.