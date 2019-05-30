{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

JEROME – Two Magic Valley residents were transported to a Twin Falls hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash near the Flying J Travel Center on U.S. 93.

According to the Idaho State Police, Cindy Leonard, 70, of Hailey, was driving northbound at milepost 53.5 in a 1998 Honda CRV at about 12:13 p.m. and failed to yield to a red traffic light for the I-84 westbound on- and off-ramps. Her vehicle collided with a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Franklin Bowen, 58, of Burley.

Leonard and Bowen were transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. All occupants were wearing seat belts.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 93 were blocked for about two hours. Idaho State Police was assisted by Jerome Rural Fire, Jerome County Sheriff, and Magic Valley Paramedics.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments