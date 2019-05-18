HAZELTON — Two people were taken to hospitals after a car drove into the median of Interstate 84 near Hazelton on Saturday, Idaho State Police said.
Sheridan T. Jensen, 24, of Rupert, was driving east in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala at 6:48 a.m. when the car went off the left shoulder of the road near mile marker 195 and hit the guardrail in the median, ISP said.
Passenger Heaven M. Jensen, 21, of Rupert, was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls. A juvenile passenger was flown to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise.
Sheridan and Heaven were both wearing seat belts, ISP said. The juvenile was in a safety seat.
The eastbound lanes were blocked for about three hours.
Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Jerome Sheriff’s Office, Magic Valley Paramedics and First Segregation Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.