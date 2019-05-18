{{featured_button_text}}
Crash

Two people were hospitalized after a Saturday crash on I-84.

 COURTESY ISP

HAZELTON — Two people were taken to hospitals after a car drove into the median of Interstate 84 near Hazelton on Saturday, Idaho State Police said.

Sheridan T. Jensen, 24, of Rupert, was driving east in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala at 6:48 a.m. when the car went off the left shoulder of the road near mile marker 195 and hit the guardrail in the median, ISP said.

Passenger Heaven M. Jensen, 21, of Rupert, was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls. A juvenile passenger was flown to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise.

Sheridan and Heaven were both wearing seat belts, ISP said. The juvenile was in a safety seat.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for about three hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Jerome Sheriff’s Office, Magic Valley Paramedics and First Segregation Fire Department.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
3
0

Tags

Load comments