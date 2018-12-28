TWIN FALLS — Two women were taken to the hospital after a Friday afternoon head-on collision on northbound U.S. Highway 93 at the Perinne Bridge scenic lookout, police said.
Violet Rowe, 80, of Twin Falls, drove her 2006 Mazda 6 the wrong way out of the lookout parking lot on the north east side of the bridge at 3:24 p.m., Idaho State Police said.
After turning south into the northbound lanes, Rowe was hit head-on by Patricia Scheer, 76, of Jerome, driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger, ISP said.
Rowe and Scheer were taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Scheer was later flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ISP said.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Northbound U.S. 93 was blocked for approximately two hours, with traffic backing up on Blue Lakes Boulevard and Pole Line Road in Twin Falls, drivers reported on social media.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Idaho Transportation Department, the Twin Falls Police Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and the Jerome Rural Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.