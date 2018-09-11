TWIN FALLS — Police have taken a Twin Falls man into custody after a reported hit-and-run Tuesday morning in front of Lincoln Elementary School.
Gustavo Ceron-Maciel, 28, lost control of his car at the corner of Third Avenue and Addison Avenue and hit a 33-year-old female pedestrian, Sgt. Ryan Howe of the Twin Falls Police Department said. Police were called to the scene at approximately 10:20 a.m.
The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening. She is "scraped up and sore," Howe said, but an X-ray found no broken bones.
Using witness descriptions of the suspect's license plate and car, police found Ceron-Maciel at his home several blocks away shortly after the crash, Howe said.
He was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury accident, a felony.
It's unknown exactly what would have caused Ceron-Maciel to lose control of his car, but witnesses said he was "driving recklessly," Howe said.
Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner said no school employees or schoolchildren were involved, and the crash scene shouldn't affect buses or people getting in or out of the school. A post had been knocked down in the teacher's parking lot and would need to be removed.
