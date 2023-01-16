UPDATE: Sunday threat closes Gooding schools on Monday. 2nd threat proves false

All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night.

Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said.

Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity.

The district’s Facebook page didn’t elaborate on the nature of the threat.

The Gooding Police Department and Gooding County Sheriff's Office investigated.

The matter has been resolved and a juvenile will be referred to the prosecutor's office, Police Chief Dave Fisher said Monday in a statement.

"As a result of the schools being closed for safety reasons, a second threat emerged and was investigated as well with numerous tips being received," Fisher said. The second threat was unfounded, "a direct result of sharing of a screenshot over various social media platforms, such as Snap Chat."

The school plans to hold classes as usual on Tuesday.