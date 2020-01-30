HOLLISTER — Northbound U.S. Highway 93 is closed about 2 miles north of Hollister because of a semi crash, Idaho State Police said.
Both directions of the highway were closed for about an hour, but ISP said at 9:02 a.m. that northbound lanes had reopened.
The crash is at mile 29.5, ISP said in an 8:13 a.m. Thursday statement. All lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted at 2900 North and 2500 North.
