HAILEY — Residents near the Sharps Fire are now under a pre-evacuation notice and should prepare to leave at any moment.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office gave notice Wednesday night to all residents north and east of the intersection of Buttercup Road and Myrtle Street. The area extends north to East Fork Road and includes all residents on the east side of Idaho 75.
These homeowners should begin by moving large animals or livestock now, the sheriff’s office said. They should have important documents, valuables, medications, pets and family members in place to leave immediately if necessary.
The Sharps Fire, 6 miles east of Bellevue, has grown to 53,950 acres as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The fire was reported Sunday after someone was shooting exploding targets. The sheriff’s office has identified a suspect and charges are pending.
The fire is only about 29 percent contained and continues burning in grass and timber. The Ketchum Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest has implemented a closure including all trails and roads in the area until Sept. 30 — or until the forest supervisor rescinds the order.
On Thursday, the Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office announced it would temporarily close public lands in and around the Sharps fire area in Blaine County. The affected area covers approximately 128,000 acres of BLM-managed public lands -- including all BLM-managed lands lands east of Idaho 75, south of East Fork Road, then south of the Sawtooth National Forest Boundary, west of Fish Creek Road and north of U.S. 20, and east of Gannett Road. This closure is in effect until rescinded by Shoshone Field Manager Codie Martin.
“The BLM works to promote public and firefighter safety — the weather conditions and fire behavior on the Sharps fire simply call for restricting visitors to this area for the time-being,” Martin said in a statement.
A community information meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Community Campus in Hailey, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Incident Commander Beth Lund of the Great Basin Incident Management Team 1 will provide an update.
The meeting will also be streamed live at facebook.com/idahofireinfo.
