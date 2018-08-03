BELLEVUE — Some evacuations have been lifted for the Sharps Fire in Blaine County, but winds made the fire more active in the Kale Creek drainage area Friday afternoon.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the mandatory evacuation for Little Wood Reservoir Road, the High Five Creek campground and the Little Wood Recreation Area campground. Additionally, the Fish Creek area near Carey is no longer under a pre-evacuation notice.
Residents of Hailey, Bellevue and Ketchum were told they could expect more smoke from the fire, which has grown to more than 57,000 acres.
As of late Friday, there were 471 people staffing the human-caused fire. A red flag warning was in effect until 10 p.m. with high temperatures, winds and low humidity, plus an increasing chance of dry thunderstorms.
“We have downed power lines,” said John Kennedy, operations chief with Great Basin National Incident Management Team 1, in a morning update posted on the Idaho Fire Info Facebook page. “We’re assessing the power issue.”
A spokeswoman with Idaho Power Co. could not confirm there were any downed lines or outages.
Burnout operations would also continue throughout the day, and a hot shot crew would tackle the northeast end of the Sharps Fire. The fire was expected to expand to the north and east.
Ryan M. Jensen, 35, of Bellevue has been charged with a misdemeanor in starting the fire by using an exploding target. Jensen was the first person to report the blaze to authorities, and he confessed to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
The Sharps Fire started Sunday, 6 miles east of Bellevue, and has cost $2 million for firefighting, the Associated Press reported.
A pre-evacuation notice remains in effect for residents north and east of the intersection of Buttercup Road and Myrtle Street in Hailey. These residents should be prepared to leave at any moment. Other road closures are also in effect.
For the latest closure or evacuation information, visit blainesheriff.com. Residents can also call a fire information call center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 208-578-3360.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.