ROGERSON — A dive team was called Friday to assist with the search for a missing person in the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir in southwestern Twin Falls County.

SIRCOMM dispatch received the call at 9:55 a.m. from a person in a boat at the reservoir, Twin Falls County Sheriff's spokeswoman Lori Stewart said.

The boat was reportedly taking on water.

In addition to sheriff's deputies, Idaho Fish and Game and Air St. Luke's responded to the call, Stewart said.

One person was flown by air ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, she said, and the sheriff's dive team was called out to search the water for a second person.

The search was called off late Friday but will resume Saturday.

