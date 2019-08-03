JEROME A three-vehicle crash Saturday morning on US 93 claimed the life of one person.
Authorities aren’t releasing the driver’s name until next of kin is notified.
According to the Idaho State Police, the driver of a 1998 Mercury Mountaineer didn’t yield to a 2003 Ford F250 pickup driven by Amber Phillips, 36, of Filer that was turning left onto northbound US 93. Phillips was in the center lane of Crossroads Point Blvd. and pulled into the intersection, where her vehicle was struck. Phillips had a green light, the ISP said.
Phillips, her passenger, Mykel Thaete, 31, of Filer, and a juvenile passenger were transported to St. Lukes Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls via ground ambulance. The driver of the Mountaineer succumbed to injuries at the scene of the crash.
Debris from the initial impact struck a 2005 Ford Excursion stopped at the light going northbound on US-93, driven by Douglas Burks, 70, of Twin Falls. Burks was not taken to the hospital.
Both north and south lanes of US-93 were blocked for 5½ hours while crews cleared the scene.
Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Jerome City Fire Department, Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Transportation Department, and Magic Valley Paramedics.
