UPDATE: Runways now open after mechanical problem shuts down airport
UPDATE: Runways now open after mechanical problem shuts down airport

TWIN FALLS — A disabled aircraft blocked the main runway Sunday evening and early Monday at the Twin Falls airport. The runway is now cleared and flights will resume operations, according to airport management.

A business jet blew out its right main tire upon landing at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, airport Manager Bill Carberry said Monday.

After deceleration and braking, the left main tire also blew out, airport manager Bill Carberry said. The pilot and co-pilot received no injuries. 

"Very unusual to have both main landing gears blow out like this," Carberry said, "so I am sure this will be looked at by the FAA."

The pilots were flying into Twin Falls to pick up a passenger in a Beechcraft from the Oklahoma charter company Private Jets Inc.

Flights in and out of Twin Falls on Sunday night and Monday morning were canceled or delayed, Twin Falls city spokesperson Josh Palmer said.

The Twin Falls airport doesn't have the heavy cradling equipment required to move the jet off the runway, Carberry said, so he resorted to calling in help from Oklahoma.

"We made the decision to call in the company's mechanics," Carberry said. Two mechanics flew into the Jerome airport and replaced both wheel assemblies at the Twin Falls airport Monday morning. 

The landing didn't damage the runway, he said. 

The airport has had single gear blowouts before but never double.

"Some of the good news is everybody is okay," Carberry said. "The pilots did a nice job controlling the aircraft."

