UPDATE: Runways now open after mechanical problem shuts down airport

TWIN FALLS — A disabled aircraft blocked the main runway Sunday evening and early Monday at the Twin Falls airport. The runway is now cleared and flights will resume operations, according to airport management.

A business jet blew out its right main tire upon landing at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, airport Manager Bill Carberry said Monday.

After deceleration and braking, the left main tire also blew out, airport manager Bill Carberry said. The pilot and co-pilot received no injuries.

"Very unusual to have both main landing gears blow out like this," Carberry said, "so I am sure this will be looked at by the FAA."

The pilots were flying into Twin Falls to pick up a passenger in a Beechcraft from the Oklahoma charter company Private Jets Inc.

Flights in and out of Twin Falls on Sunday night and Monday morning were canceled or delayed, Twin Falls city spokesperson Josh Palmer said.

The Twin Falls airport doesn't have the heavy cradling equipment required to move the jet off the runway, Carberry said, so he resorted to calling in help from Oklahoma.