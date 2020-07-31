UPDATE: Drops Fire near shoshone is 2,000 acres; 15 engines plus air attack on scene

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Update: As of 12:20 p.m. The fire is 2,000 acres. An air attack helicopter, 15 engines and multiple planes are on the scene. About 150 people are fighting the fire, said Mitch Silvester, incident commander with the BLM's Twin Falls District. Firefighters are asking people to not come look at the fire and stay out of the way.

Rocky terrain and high temperatures are making fighting the fire difficult. The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a heat advisory for much of south-central Idaho on Friday.

High Temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees are expected all day with abnormally warm overnight lows of 60 to 65 degrees. Some areas are expected to break 100 degrees.

The advisory covers the Shoshone Lava Beds area including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Burley, Rupert, Minidoka, Oakley, Malta, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Mud Lake and the Craters of the Moon and INL areas.

The fire is north west of Shoshone and firefighters are concerned that winds could shift later in the day, pushing the fire toward Shoshone. Winds are currently pushing the fire northwest, away from town. Firefighters are working to get ahead of the fire so when winds potentially shift, more structures won't be threatened.