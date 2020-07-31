UPDATE: Drops Fire near shoshone is 2,000 acres; 15 engines plus air attack on scene

Update: As of 12:20 p.m. The fire is 2,000 acres. An air attack helicopter, 15 engines and multiple planes are on the scene. About 150 people are fighting the fire, said Mitch Silvester, incident commander with the BLM's Twin Falls District. Firefighters are asking people to not come look at the fire and stay out of the way.
Rocky terrain and high temperatures are making fighting the fire difficult. The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a heat advisory for much of south-central Idaho on Friday.
High Temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees are expected all day with abnormally warm overnight lows of 60 to 65 degrees. Some areas are expected to break 100 degrees.
The advisory covers the Shoshone Lava Beds area including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Burley, Rupert, Minidoka, Oakley, Malta, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Mud Lake and the Craters of the Moon and INL areas.
The fire is north west of Shoshone and firefighters are concerned that winds could shift later in the day, pushing the fire toward Shoshone. Winds are currently pushing the fire northwest, away from town. Firefighters are working to get ahead of the fire so when winds potentially shift, more structures won't be threatened.
This is the same area that was burned by the Lava Fire and Antelope Fire. It is the largest fire in the Twin Falls District this year.
The fire began at about 10 a.m. and the cause is under investigation.
UPDATE: The only road closed for the Drops Fire is the road accessing the Drops, right outside of Shoshone. All other major roadways remain, at this time, the BLM says.
SHOSHONE — A wild fire is running west and threatening multiple structures near Shoshone.
The Drops Fire, right outside town, is burning in grass and brush. High winds are creating extreme fire conditions, the Bureau of Land Management said.
People are asked to avoid the area.
Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this breaking story.
