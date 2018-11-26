JEROME — A man lost his dogs when the motor home he lived in was destroyed by fire on the west side of town.
When the Jerome City Fire Department reached the 800 block of West Avenue B — south of Valley Co-op — late Monday morning, they found an older recreational vehicle fully engulfed in flames, Chief Jeremy Presnell said.
A neighbor spotted the fire at about 11:10 a.m., alerted the resident of the RV and called 911, Presnell said.
"The man's two dogs didn't make it," he said.
Responders first thought an explosion they heard in the fire was a propane tank blowing up, but the chief said the noise was ammunition exploding in the RV.
The American Red Cross will temporarily help the man, who was uninjured and lived alone, Presnell said.
Firefighters recovered $1,200 in cash that the man had stashed in a soup can, he said.
Magic Valley Paramedics also responded and the Shoshone Rural Fire Department assisted. No cause has been identified, the chief said.
