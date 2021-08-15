UPDATE: Power restored after outage in Twin Falls

Times-News
TWIN FALLS — Much of Twin Falls lost power for more than an hour Sunday afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho Power said 2,454 customers were in the outage area, which included most of Twin Falls west of Eastland Drive and north of downtown.
The outage was reported at 3:35 p.m. At 4:45, the company reported service had been restored to most customers, but about 1,700 may still have some problems.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.