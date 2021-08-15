 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Power restored after outage in Twin Falls
UPDATE: Power restored after outage in Twin Falls

Idaho Power line stock

Idaho Power Co. apprentice lineman Claysen Hale prepares to change out jumpers and stirrups on a power line Nov. 11, 2106, in Twin Falls.

 HEATHER KENNISON, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Much of Twin Falls lost power for more than an hour Sunday afternoon.

Idaho Power said 2,454 customers were in the outage area, which included most of Twin Falls west of Eastland Drive and north of downtown. 

The outage was reported at 3:35 p.m. At 4:45, the company reported service had been restored to most customers, but about 1,700 may still have some problems.

