UPDATE: Poor air quality caused by wildfires disrupts area football games

Kimberly football practice

Players huddle up at the end of practice Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Kimberly High School in Kimberly.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

KIMBERLY — Multiple wildfires in the region, combined with weather patterns, have pushed smoke into the Magic Valley, impacting two football games scheduled for Friday.

Canyon Ridge was scheduled to host a football game Columbia at 7 p.m. on Friday, but air quality index of 156 forced administrators to reschedule until 1 p.m. Saturday. The location of the game will either be Canyon Ridge or Minico, depending on air conditions.

In Kimberly, the KHS Bulldogs’ Homecoming game against Fruitland High School, also scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday evening, was delayed until 7:30 in the hopes that air quality index would improve.

However, by 7:30 the air quality index was still above the 150 ppm threshold, and the game was cancelled.

Both school districts have policies requiring students and staff to remain indoors when the air quality index shows over 150 parts per million.

People are also reading…

Earlier on Friday, Kimberly was forced to cancel its Homecoming Parade, originally scheduled for 12:05 p.m., after the air quality index at 11 a.m. showed unhealthy air quality.

At noon on Friday, the air quality index was 157, prompting the cancellation of the parade.

School district clerk Cassandra Seabry said nobody wanted to have to cancel the game, but the board policy is clear.

"The entire community enjoys it, so these are not easy decisions to make," Seabry said. "But unfortunately we have to follow board policy, and there's policies for a reason.

"It's all about keeping the kiddos safe."

