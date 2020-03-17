UPDATE: Pomerelle and Magic Mountain close, Falls2Falls run postponed due to coronavirus

UPDATE: Magic Mountain Ski Resort announced they will be ceasing operations for the season effective Tuesday evening in lieu of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Resort owner Gary Miller posted the announcement on the resort's Facebook page saying, "On behalf of the entire team at Magic Mountain Ski Resort, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment these changes may have caused you and your family. We very much appreciate and thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to seeing you back to Magic Mountain next season!

ALBION — Pomerelle Mountain Resort will be closed for the season beginning Tuesday afternoon. The resort made the decision in order to follow recommendations from the government's guidance on limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer, even in open spaces, to avoid the spread of COVID-19, which is caused by the new coronavirus.

"Pomerelle did not want to play into panic or hysteria," the resort's Facebook announcement said. "Besides what better place to be, than in the outdoors, on the mountain, breathing fresh air, getting exercise … in essence God's Country?"

The resort thanked all their patrons who joined them during the season and said they looked forward to seeing their patrons once again in summer.