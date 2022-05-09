UPDATE: Police reopen Blue Lakes on Monday after injury crash

TWIN FALLS — Police reopened Blue Lakes Boulevard North after a three-car crash blocked traffic on Monday morning.

Twin Falls Police Officer Anthony Rhoades said one driver failed to obey a traffic signal, causing the accident at North College Road.

One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation after an airbag deployed, Rhoades said.

TWIN FALLS — Police are diverting traffic around a two-vehicle, possible-injury crash at Blue Lakes Boulevard North and North College Road. Please return to Magicvalley.com for more information on this breaking story.

