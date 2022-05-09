 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Police reopen Blue Lakes on Monday after injury crash

  • Updated
  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Police reopened Blue Lakes Boulevard North after a three-car crash blocked traffic on Monday morning. 

Twin Falls Police Officer Anthony Rhoades said one driver failed to obey a traffic signal, causing the accident at North College Road.

One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation after an airbag deployed, Rhoades said. 

Crash at Blue Lakes N. and College Road

Police investigate a crash at the corner of North College Road and Blue Lakes Boulevard North on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Twin Falls.

