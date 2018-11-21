HAZELTON — A Pocatello man died early Wednesday morning in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 84 south of Hazelton.
Idaho State Police investigated the crash at 12:47 a.m. near milepost 190, it said in a statement. Christopher Averett, 46, of Pocatello, died at a scene.
Averett was driving a 1996 Honda Accord west on I-84 when he lost control of the vehicle, which went into the median and rolled, ISP said in a statement.
Averett wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Eastbound lanes were blocked for about three hours. ISP was assisted by the Idaho Transportation Department and Jerome County Sheriff's Office.
