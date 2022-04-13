UPDATE: Plane crashes on Gem State Processing roof, killing pilot

HEYBURN — A plane crashed on top of the Gem State Processing building Wednesday morning killing the pilot.

According to the Minidoka County Sheriff dispatch, the crash was reported at 8:36 a.m.

"The pilot didn't make it," Cassia County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Horak said.

Horak said the plane was coming in for a landing at the Burley airport and hit a structure on the Gem State plant.

"It was delivering mail," he said.

Federal Aviation Administration investigators are headed to the scene from Salt Lake City, Horak said.

According to the FAA website, the plane is a 2013 Cessna 208B fixed-wing single-engine turbo-prop plane. The plane is registered to Spirit Air Inc. in Salmon.

No further information was immediately available.

Return to Magicvalley.com for information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0