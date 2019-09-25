{{featured_button_text}}
SHOSHONE — A two-vehicle crash at Idaho Highway 75 and 420 North Wednesday morning north of Shoshone resulted in the deaths of a driver and his passenger.

Idaho State Police responded to the call after an eastbound 2017 Isuzu box van driven by Stetson D. Cox, 24, of Buhl, failed to stop at a stop sign on 420 North. Cox struck a 1995 Toyota SR5 truck driven north on Idaho 75 by Richard A. Olsen, 83, of Shoshone, according to the ISP press release.

Olsen's vehicle veered off the road and overturned in a field. Olsen and his rear seat passenger, Daniel W. Drake, 30, of Shoshone, both died at the scene. The front seat passenger, Charles M. Drake, 32, of Shoshone, was flown by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.

The next of kin have been notified.

Cox was flown by air ambulance to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.

ISP reported the roadway was blocked for nearly four hours.

