UPDATE: Officials identify Nampa man who died during police pursuit near Kimberly

KIMBERLY — Officials released the name of the Nampa man who died during a police pursuit Saturday morning.

Terry Cook, 61, died at the scene of the crash, Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said.

According to the Idaho State Police, an ISP trooper attempted to make a traffic stop at about 2:12 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 93 near milepost 53, north of Twin Falls.

Cook, driving a 2014 Jeep Compass, failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated but discontinued when he entered the Twin Falls city limits. ISP began pursing him again eastbound on Addison Avenue near Eastland Drive in Twin Falls. Cook failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Idaho Highway 50 and North 3600 East near Kimberly and struck a center pivot irrigation tower, causing his vehicle to roll, ISP said.

Cook was not wearing a seat belt, ISP said.

