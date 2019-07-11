{{featured_button_text}}
HANSEN — A crash near mile marker 182 blocked an eastbound off ramp on Interstate 84.

The Idaho State Police are on the scene of the incident at the Garden of Eden exit. The ramp was closed from about 12:20 to 1 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

