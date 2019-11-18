EDEN — No injuries were reported after a car rear-ended a truck on Interstate 84 east of Twin Falls Monday morning.
Idaho State Police said Joy Wolters, 26, of Twin Falls, was going east in a 2010 Ford Fusion at about 8:15 a.m. when she hit the back of a Freightliner with one trailer driven by Rafael Martinez, 60, of Twin Falls, ISP said in a statement.
The crash was at milepost 181, near the exit for Idaho Highway 50.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
You have free articles remaining.
All eastbound lanes were blocked for about 15 minutes and one lane remained blocked for about an hour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.