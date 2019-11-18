{{featured_button_text}}
EDEN — No injuries were reported after a car rear-ended a truck on Interstate 84 east of Twin Falls Monday morning.

Idaho State Police said Joy Wolters, 26, of Twin Falls, was going east in a 2010 Ford Fusion at about 8:15 a.m. when she hit the back of a Freightliner with one trailer driven by Rafael Martinez, 60, of Twin Falls, ISP said in a statement.

The crash was at milepost 181, near the exit for Idaho Highway 50.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

All eastbound lanes were blocked for about 15 minutes and one lane remained blocked for about an hour.

Debris covers Interstate 84 after a Monday morning crash.

