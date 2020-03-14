UPDATE: 2nd south-central Idaho coronavirus case confirmed; Idaho now has 5 cases

“We are working in coordination with (South Central Public Health District) and decided in an abundance of caution to close schools,” Roark said in a press release. “We realize this will cause hardship for many of our families in regards to childcare and daily nutrition. We hope to announce plans for providing nutrition services soon.”

It is still unknown where the patient contracted the virus. Although she recently traveled to a neighboring state, the state did not have confirmed cases while she was there. Officials said they would not identify which state she traveled to.

“We initiated our investigation late last night, and the patient is following directives from public health to self isolate at home,” Bowyer said at a press conference. “We are working as fast as humanly possible. We have very limited information, and we ask for your understanding.”

According to a Idaho Department of Health and Welfare press release, her physician’s office was prepared and wearing proper protective gear when the individual was evaluated. Her movement history is also being closely evaluated at this time, the press release stated.