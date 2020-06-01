UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after Sunday evening crash with truck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — Police say a motorcyclist died Monday after a Sunday evening crash with a truck hauling a livestock trailer.

A westbound silver or gray four-door pickup failed to yield at a stop sign at about 7 p.m. on South Hills Road (3600 North), Twin Falls Police Officer J.P. O'Donnell said Monday afternoon. The driver left the scene of the accident.

Gary Griggs, 56, of Twin Falls was northbound on Washington Street South and collided with the tan livestock trailer, O'Donnell said. He was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, where he later died.

Police are looking the driver of the pickup and trailer. There is possible damage to the left side of the livestock trailer, the police department's Facebook post says.

Please contact Detective Strassner at 208-735-4357 with any information.

