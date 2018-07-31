BELLEVUE — Hoping to discourage lookie-loos and outdoorsmen from getting too close to danger, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has extended road closures in the Bellevue area.
The new road closures for the Sharps Fire include Quigley Road at the trailhead where the pavement ends and Slaughterhouse Creek Road where the pavement ends. Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service has closed Cove Creek Road 1.5 miles from East Fork Road, the department said.
“These are areas we are restricting access to,” Blaine County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Holly Carter said. “We don’t want people going into the fire areas.”
It’s been an ongoing public safety issue with people trying to go into the fire area, she said. The concern has also been how agencies would quickly evacuate recreation areas that are only about 1.5 miles from the fire, Great Basin National Incident Management Team 1 spokeswoman Kim Osborn said.
According to the Fire Incident Information System, Great Basin National Incident Management Team 1 assumed command of the Sharps fire at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The Incident Command Post is at the Carey School.
The fire was started Sunday morning by exploding targets. It is 6 miles east of Bellevue on Sharps Canyon Road and was estimated Tuesday morning at 34,726 acres. There were four hand crews, three helicopters, 10 engines, two water tenders and three dozers working the fire.
The fire has moved north into the Sawtooth National Forest.
“The fire’s been active today, but not so active that it causes any concerns,” Osborn said Tuesday afternoon.
Other closures include Muldoon Canyon road from EE-DA-HO Ranch (east of Bellevue) to Hunt Road; Little Wood Reservoir road at the reservoir; and High Five, Baugh Creek, Bay Horse and Hunt roads.
Mandatory evacuations are in place for the Little Wood Recreation Area campground and all residences on Little Wood Reservoir Road and Flat Top Road north of the reservoir. High Five Recreation sites are evacuated and closed to the public.
Fish Creek Road is still under a pre-evacuation notice.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is posting information on its social media and website as it becomes available. Fewer than a dozen residents have been evacuated, Carter said, and some have opted to not leave.
“It’s not really burning in a populated area right now,” Carter said.
No structures have burned. Thunderstorms are expected in the area Wednesday, which could create winds that might push the fire farther, Osborn said.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is leading a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire, with assistance from a fire investigation team from the Idaho Department of Lands, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday evening.
Check back for updates at magicvalley.com.
