UPDATE: Police say the girl has been found.
TWIN FALLS — A 16-year-old girl who needs medication has been missing since Saturday.
Myshelle Trinidad Nevarez was last seen Saturday afternoon, according to a post on Facebook from her mother.
Myshelle also did not show up at school Monday morning.
Twin Falls Police are actively looking for the girl, Lt. Terry Thueson said.
Myshelle is 5 feet tall and weighs 99 pounds. She has brown eyes and short black hair on the bottom with long green and blue hair on top.
When last seen, she was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a blue Puma logo, skinny jeans and black and red shoes. She was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.
