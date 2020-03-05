UPDATE: Minors taken to hospital following crash near Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS — Two minor children were taken to a hospital following the second of two rear-end collisions Thursday evening north of the Perrine Bridge.

According to the Idaho State Police, Brianna I. Algarin, 18, of Jerome was driving south at about 6:35 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93 near milepost 52 when she hit the rear of a vehicle driven by Eldar Sharaf, 32, of Twin Falls.

Algarin's two minor passengers were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The minor passengers in Algarin's vehicle were not wearing seat belts.

That crash followed an early crash about a mile away.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In the earlier incident, David J. Lewis, 22, of Idaho Falls, was driving south on U.S. 93 in a 2018 Jeep Renegade when he failed to slow for traffic at about 5:15 p.m. near milepost 51, ISP said. He drove into the rear of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Megan C. Irving, 24, of Gooding.

Both were wearing seat belts and ISP reported no injuries from this crash.

The crash blocked or partially blocked lanes in both directions for about 50 minutes.

February crime report

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0