UPDATE: Minors taken to hospital following crash near Perrine Bridge
0 comments
breaking top story

UPDATE: Minors taken to hospital following crash near Perrine Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Two minor children were taken to a hospital following the second of two rear-end collisions Thursday evening north of the Perrine Bridge.

According to the Idaho State Police, Brianna I. Algarin, 18, of Jerome was driving south at about 6:35 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93 near milepost 52 when she hit the rear of a vehicle driven by Eldar Sharaf, 32, of Twin Falls.

Algarin's two minor passengers were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The minor passengers in Algarin's vehicle were not wearing seat belts.

That crash followed an early crash about a mile away.

In the earlier incident, David J. Lewis, 22, of Idaho Falls, was driving south on U.S. 93 in a 2018 Jeep Renegade when he failed to slow for traffic at about 5:15 p.m. near milepost 51, ISP said. He drove into the rear of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Megan C. Irving, 24, of Gooding.

Both were wearing seat belts and ISP reported no injuries from this crash.

The crash blocked or partially blocked lanes in both directions for about 50 minutes.

February crime report

Police lights
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News