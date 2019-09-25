{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
File Photo

SHOSHONE — A crash at Idaho Highway 75 and 420 North blocked the latter roadway Wednesday morning north of Shoshone.

Idaho State Police are at the scene investigating the incident, according to a statement.

Traffic remained moving in both directions on Idaho 75, but 420 was blocked from about 9 a.m. to about 12:30 p.m. and drivers were advised to use caution in the area.

This story will be updated.

