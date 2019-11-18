EDEN — A crash blocked an eastbound lane of Interstate 84 at milepost 181, near the Idaho Highway 50 exit for about an hour Monday morning, Idaho State Police said.
One lane of the highway was open as of 8:35 a.m., ISP said. By 9:35 both lanes were open again, ISP said.
The crash is about 8 miles west of Hazelton, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
