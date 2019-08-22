{{featured_button_text}}
DECLO — A lane of westbound Interstate 84 was blocked near Declo as emergency crews responded to a crash. 

The crash is at milepost 225, Idaho State Police said in a 12:46 p.m. statement Thursday. The road was open again by 1:50 p.m., ISP said.

