DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

TWIN FALLS — A crash Friday afternoon north of the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls is blocked one lane of U.S. Highway 93.

The northbound right lane was closed before 3:40 p.m. and re-opened at about 5:40 p.m., Idaho State Police said.

The crash was at milepost 50 on the northbound side of the highway.

Check Magicvalley.com for updates.

