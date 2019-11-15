GOODING — Lanes have been cleared in Friday's crash near Gooding.
Just after 9 p.m. on Friday night, Idaho State Police were investigating a crash blocking traffic in both directions on Idaho Highway 46. The accident occurred near milepost 109, approximately 3 miles south of Gooding.
