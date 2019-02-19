BURLEY — Two people have died and two were seriously injured following a crash Monday night on westbound Interstate 84 near Burley.
Idaho State Police responded to the two-vehicle deadly crash at 8:56 p.m. near milepost 200 west of Burley. Westbound lanes were completely blocked for approximately four hours.
Police say Jennifer Thompson, 39, of Hagerman, was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-84 in a 2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. Her vehicle collided head-on with a 2008 Chevy Silverado Crew pickup driven by Ryan Cordie, 21, of Aitkin, Minn.
Both Thompson and a passenger in Cordie's vehicle, Monica Buchite, 21, of Baxter, Minn., died of their injuries at the scene. Cordie and another passenger, Karrie Cordie, 44, of McGrath, Minn., were flown by helicopter to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Ryan Cordie was in critical condition and Karrie Cordie was in fair condition, a hospital spokesman said.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, the Idaho Transportation Department and the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office.
