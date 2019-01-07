Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — A juvenile was seriously injured Monday afternoon after being struck by a truck at a Wendell intersection.

According to the Idaho State Police, the individual was walking southbound at about 4 p.m. on the west side of Idaho Street, then attempted to cross Main Street.

Trevor Eldredge, 26, of St. Anthony was southbound on Idaho Street in a 1995 Peterbilt tractor pulling triple hay trailers. Eldredge was making a right turn onto E. Main Street from N. Idaho Street when the vehicle struck the juvenile pedestrian in the intersection, the ISP said.

The juvenile was transported by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The intersection was blocked for approximately two hours.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriffs Office and the Idaho Transportation Department.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

